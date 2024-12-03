Police looking for trespassers who caused over $400,000 in damages at Lane Regional Medical Center

ZACHARY - The Zachary Police Department is seeking the identities of people who caused over $400,000 in damages at the construction site of Lane Regional Medical Center after they accessed heavy machinery.

Police say the trespassers entered the construction site Sunday without authorization. Three people are pictured at the site.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Zachary Police Department at 225-654-1921.