Police looking for thief who stole from LSU bookstore

BATON ROUGE - Campus police is asking the community to help identify this man suspected of stealing from the LSU Book Store.

The unknown culprit was caught on camera on in the store on Wednesday around 3:15 p.m.

If you know the identity of the subject, please contact Inv. Stephenson at 225-578-1808 or via email stephenson@lsu.edu.