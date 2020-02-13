50°
Latest Weather Blog
Police looking for thief who stole from LSU bookstore
BATON ROUGE - Campus police is asking the community to help identify this man suspected of stealing from the LSU Book Store.
The unknown culprit was caught on camera on in the store on Wednesday around 3:15 p.m.
If you know the identity of the subject, please contact Inv. Stephenson at 225-578-1808 or via email stephenson@lsu.edu.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies locked in standoff with armed robbery suspect on Sunshine Bridge
-
Video showing Helical path of colloids
-
Iberia Parish: Drive-by shooting injures 8-year-old
-
Pointe Coupee Parish School board approves putting new property tax on the...
-
Car theft leads to high speed police chase, dangerous crash