50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police looking for thief who stole from LSU bookstore

1 hour 36 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, February 13 2020 Feb 13, 2020 February 13, 2020 4:31 PM February 13, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Campus police is asking the community to help identify this man suspected of stealing from the LSU Book Store.

The unknown culprit was caught on camera on in the store on Wednesday around 3:15 p.m.

If you know the identity of the subject, please contact Inv. Stephenson at 225-578-1808 or via email stephenson@lsu.edu. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days