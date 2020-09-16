83°
Police looking for teen who disappeared after leaving work
DENHAM SPRINGS - Authorities in Livingston Parish are looking for a 16-year-old who's been missing for more than a day.
The Denham Springs Police Department says Jessica Diaz was last seen leaving her workplace Monday night.
She is described as being 4' 11'' with a small frame and was last wearing a bright blue t-shirt and khaki pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 225-665-5106.
