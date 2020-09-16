83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police looking for teen who disappeared after leaving work

2 hours 33 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 September 16, 2020 10:24 AM September 16, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Authorities in Livingston Parish are looking for a 16-year-old who's been missing for more than a day.

The Denham Springs Police Department says Jessica Diaz was last seen leaving her workplace Monday night. 

She is described as being 4' 11'' with a small frame and was last wearing a bright blue t-shirt and khaki pants. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 225-665-5106.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days