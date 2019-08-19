79°
Latest Weather Blog
Police looking for 'sweaty suspect' who stole air conditioner from Home Depot
ZACHARY - Police are looking for a perspiring perp who shoplifted a room air conditioner from a local home improvement store.
Police shared photos Monday showing the suspect strolling out of the Zachary Home Depot with the stolen A/C in his cart.
Anyone who recognizes the thief is asked to contact the police department at (225)654-9393.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office gets plate-reading patrol unit to track down criminals
-
Edwin Edwards reacts to passing of former Governor Kathleen Blanco
-
Baton Rouge postal carrier indicted after more than 100 pieces of mail...
-
Monday 8-19 afternoon weather
-
Back to school: SU students return for first day of classes