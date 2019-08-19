79°
Police looking for 'sweaty suspect' who stole air conditioner from Home Depot

Source: WBRZ
ZACHARY - Police are looking for a perspiring perp who shoplifted a room air conditioner from a local home improvement store.

Police shared photos Monday showing the suspect strolling out of the Zachary Home Depot with the stolen A/C in his cart. 

Anyone who recognizes the thief is asked to contact the police department at (225)654-9393.

