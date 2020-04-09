Police looking for SUV involved in hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Jefferson Parish

86°
Thursday, April 09 2020
JEFFERSON - Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver that left a motorcyclist seriously injured earlier this week. 

The crash happened Monday on LA 45 near Bastian Drive in Jefferson Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, an SUV drove through the intersection of the roadways and struck the motorcycle, ejecting the rider. The SUV then fled the scene before police could arrive.

Investigators say the vehicle is a black SUV, possibly a GMC or a Chevrolet, and may it also have a black garbage bag covering pre-existing damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 504-471-2775.

