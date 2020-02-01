52°
Police looking for suspects who stole victim's backpack after fatal drag race crash

4 hours 38 minutes 33 seconds ago Saturday, February 01 2020 Feb 1, 2020 February 01, 2020 3:00 PM February 01, 2020 in News
Source: Crime Stoppers
By: Zandria Thomas
Photo: Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are looking for individuals suspected of stealing the belongings of the bicyclist who died in as the result of a drag racing crash last week.

On Jan. 25 Deondrick Rudd was riding his bike on the sidewalk of North Lobdell when he was struck by the vehicles racing around 5:30 p.m.

Rudd was carrying a backpack at the time of the incident. Authorities think that the bag contained photography equipment. The pictures below show that after the crash individuals stole Rudd's belongings instead of trying to help.

If anyone has any information call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 344344-STOP (7867)

