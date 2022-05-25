73°
Police looking for suspects tied to string of armed robberies in Garden District

Wednesday, May 25 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a series of armed robberies in the Garden District that police believe are connected. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department did not immediately say how many suspects were involved or how many robberies were under investigation. Police said the suspects were seen driving what appeared to be a white and a maroon sedan.

A post on social media said one resident was tailed and then rear-ended by a suspicious vehicle on Cherokee Street last week. After the wreck, the person said three teenagers jumped out of the car and rifled through her vehicle, stealing her purse and keys. 

"I truly believe they were driving around waiting to find someone [to] hit and rob, but who knows," the victim said in a Facebook post. 

No other details about the crimes or the suspects were immediately available.

