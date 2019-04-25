Suspects in high-speed chase tried to run over pursuing agents, cornered in St. Gabriel

ST. GABRIEL - Shoplifters from the outlet mall in Ascension tried to run over a law enforcement officer and took pursuing agents on a high-speed chase through two parishes Thursday.

The crooks - a man and woman - were cornered in St. Gabriel between La. 30 and the Mississippi River around lunchtime. The woman was later seen detained by a WBRZ news crew on the scene.

State corrections agents along with dogs were involved in the search for the man, who as of 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon had not been located.

The search area was along La. 30 and La. 75 in St. Gabriel for most of Thursday afternoon.

The St. Gabriel Police Department was also involved and inadvertently stumbled upon an escaped work-release inmate, too, from East Baton Rouge.