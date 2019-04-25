Police looking for suspect who led officers on multi-parish chase

ST. GABRIEL - Authorities are searching for a shoplifter who led police on a chase from Ascension to Iberville Parish Thursday afternoon.

Police were searching for the suspect along LA 75 in St. Gabriel shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday. Authorities say the thief nearly ran someone over as he evaded police in Gonzales.

A second, female suspect was captured before the start of the chase, police are still combing the area for the male suspect.

The St. Gabriel Police Department and the Department of Corrections are assisting in the search.