Police looking for suspect who allegedly kidnapped, raped woman in Denham Springs Friday night
DENHAM SPRINGS - Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly kidnapped and raped a woman in a wooded area Friday night.
According to the Denham Springs Police Department, officers got a call around 9 p.m. Friday from the victim, saying she was kidnapped while walking on U.S. 190 toward Pete's Highway.
The victim told police the suspect walked her to a wooded area, possibly near Gray's Creek or Pete's Highway, with a mattress on the ground where he allegedly raped her.
Anyone with information about the attack is urged to contact DSPD at (225) 665-5106.
