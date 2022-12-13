Police looking for suspect who allegedly kidnapped, raped woman in Denham Springs Friday night

DENHAM SPRINGS - Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly kidnapped and raped a woman in a wooded area Friday night.

According to the Denham Springs Police Department, officers got a call around 9 p.m. Friday from the victim, saying she was kidnapped while walking on U.S. 190 toward Pete's Highway.

The victim told police the suspect walked her to a wooded area, possibly near Gray's Creek or Pete's Highway, with a mattress on the ground where he allegedly raped her.

Anyone with information about the attack is urged to contact DSPD at (225) 665-5106.