64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police looking for suspect who allegedly kidnapped, raped woman in Denham Springs Friday night

1 hour 43 minutes 6 seconds ago Sunday, December 11 2022 Dec 11, 2022 December 11, 2022 7:56 PM December 11, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

DENHAM SPRINGS - Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly kidnapped and raped a woman in a wooded area Friday night.

According to the Denham Springs Police Department, officers got a call around 9 p.m. Friday from the victim, saying she was kidnapped while walking on U.S. 190 toward Pete's Highway.

The victim told police the suspect walked her to a wooded area, possibly near Gray's Creek or Pete's Highway, with a mattress on the ground where he allegedly raped her.

Police said the suspect was described as a black male with a hooded sweatshirt over his face.

Trending News

Anyone with information about the attack is urged to contact DSPD at (225) 665-5106.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days