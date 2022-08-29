79°
Police looking for shoeless assailant who stabbed convenience store clerk
PONCHATOULA - Officers are looking for a woman who stabbed a convenience store clerk in Ponchatoula on Friday night.
Pictures shared from the Ponchatoula Police Department show the woman wearing a dress, shoeless and holding a large knife.
Police said the woman stabbed the clerk three times, but the victim is expected to be okay.
Anyone with information should call 985-386-6548.
