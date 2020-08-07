Police looking for person who chained up dog in ditch, left it to die

CENTRAL - Authorities are looking for the person responsible for a disturbing animal abuse case after a German Shepherd was found dead in a drainage ditch, tied to a cage.

"He's been out here a couple days. It's a terrible thing," Police Chief Roger Corcoran said.

Chief Corcoran says the dead dog was first reported on Monday, in the Cimmaron Subdivison. Empty water and food containers were found inside the cage.

"To leave it out here in the heat, all alone like this just to perish... That's a terrible crime," Corcoran said.

The chief says East Baton Rouge Animal Control was contacted. After nothing was done, Corcoran had a city maintenance crew remove the animal.

Hilton lives near the spot where the dog was found. He says he would have taken the dog in if the owner didn't want it.

"I'm shocked that that happened so close," Philip Hilton said. "To me, that's almost like killing a child."

Police say they're actively investigating this case, and whoever's responsible will be charged with animal cruelty.