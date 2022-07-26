Police looking for person who beat 60-year-old man to death on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - A man died from his injuries weeks after being beaten on Plank Road.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Tuesday that Albert Gibson, 60, was involved in a fight with an unknown suspect around 7 p.m. on July 8. He was found at 5151 Plank Road in the parking lot of a shopping center.

Gibson was taken to a local hospital and died from his injuries weeks later, on July 23.

Police report this is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information regarding the beating is encouraged to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.