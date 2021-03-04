Police looking for missing Southern student last seen in New Orleans

Photo: New Orleans Police Department

NEW ORLEANS - Police are looking for a Southern University student who's been missing for more than a week.

According to WWL-TV, 21-year-old Marquise Jones was last seen attending a house party on Onzaga Street near N Broad Street. Officials say he was last seen leaving a party around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 25.

Jones was reportedly leaving the party to go to Slidell.

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating whether foul play played a role in his disappearance.