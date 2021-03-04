60°
Latest Weather Blog
Police looking for missing Southern student last seen in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - Police are looking for a Southern University student who's been missing for more than a week.
According to WWL-TV, 21-year-old Marquise Jones was last seen attending a house party on Onzaga Street near N Broad Street. Officials say he was last seen leaving a party around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 25.
Jones was reportedly leaving the party to go to Slidell.
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating whether foul play played a role in his disappearance.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Flooded and abandoned houses in Denham Springs left behind during pandemic
-
Family of woman killed in tire shop accident says it could have...
-
Louisiana Marathon organizers to adjust race complying with COVID-19 safety measures
-
LSU reprimanded Les Miles in 2013 over alleged advances toward female students,...
-
Thursday's Health Report