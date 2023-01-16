68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police looking for missing high school student

3 hours 55 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, January 16 2023 Jan 16, 2023 January 16, 2023 3:15 PM January 16, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - Police are looking for a teenager who apparently ran from home sometime last week.

The Baker Police Department said Treyvon Collins, 15, was last seen Jan. 12. He was wearing a grey uniform shirt and khaki pants. Police said Collins is a 10th-grader at Scotlandville High.

Collins is about 6'1" and weighs 140 pounds. He also has braces and an ear piercing.

Trending News

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call police at (225)775-6000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days