Police looking for missing high school student
BAKER - Police are looking for a teenager who apparently ran from home sometime last week.
The Baker Police Department said Treyvon Collins, 15, was last seen Jan. 12. He was wearing a grey uniform shirt and khaki pants. Police said Collins is a 10th-grader at Scotlandville High.
Collins is about 6'1" and weighs 140 pounds. He also has braces and an ear piercing.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call police at (225)775-6000.
