Report of missing 6-year-old prompts huge police search along Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - A sprawling search for a missing child went on for about an hour along Plank Road before law enforcement found the child safe Wednesday afternoon.
Baton Rouge Police said the child, a 6-year-old, was reported missing around 1 p.m. outside a bank near the intersection of Plank Road and Hooper Road. Video showed a huge number of police officers and sheriff's deputies staging at the bank as a helicopter circled overhead.
Sources tell WBRZ the child was found safe before 2 p.m. and that the search may have been the result of a "misunderstanding." Police have not answered further questions about the search or how the child went missing.
This is a developing story.
