Report of missing 6-year-old prompts police search along Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - Police spent roughly an hour searching for a 6-year-old who went missing along Plank Road early Wednesday afternoon.

Baton Rouge Police said the child was reported missing around 1 p.m. near the intersection of Plank Road and Hooper Road. Sources tell WBRZ the child was found safe before 2 p.m.

No other details were immediately available. This is a developing story.