94°
Latest Weather Blog
Report of missing 6-year-old prompts police search along Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - Police spent roughly an hour searching for a 6-year-old who went missing along Plank Road early Wednesday afternoon.
Baton Rouge Police said the child was reported missing around 1 p.m. near the intersection of Plank Road and Hooper Road. Sources tell WBRZ the child was found safe before 2 p.m.
Trending News
No other details were immediately available. This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge mayor says outgoing police chief Murphy Paul never let her...
-
NAKAMOTO: BRPD Chief Murphy Paul resigns; mayor's office issues statement
-
Summer of Hope continues making strikes in the community, but events still...
-
Ankle monitor companies now have 3 minutes to report tampering under new...
-
Woman dies in apartment without air conditioning, prompts Metro Council to consider...