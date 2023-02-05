69°
Police looking for missing 15-year-old boy last seen in Baker Saturday night

3 hours 21 minutes 7 seconds ago Sunday, February 05 2023 Feb 5, 2023 February 05, 2023 10:33 AM February 05, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BAKER - Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old boy last seen Saturday night.

According to the Baker Police Department, 15-year-old Jamenson Anderson was last seen by his sibling around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Anderson is a Black male described as being 5'2" tall and weighing approximately 105–110 pounds. Officers say he was last seen wearing cartoon-themed shoes/slippers, black pants, a black hoodie and a gray Nike skull cap.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jamenson Anderson is urged to call Baker police at (225) 775-6000 ext. 1.

