Police looking for missing 15-year-old boy last seen in Baker Saturday night

BAKER - Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old boy last seen Saturday night.

According to the Baker Police Department, 15-year-old Jamenson Anderson was last seen by his sibling around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Anderson is a Black male described as being 5'2" tall and weighing approximately 105–110 pounds. Officers say he was last seen wearing cartoon-themed shoes/slippers, black pants, a black hoodie and a gray Nike skull cap.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jamenson Anderson is urged to call Baker police at (225) 775-6000 ext. 1.