69°
Latest Weather Blog
Police looking for missing 15-year-old boy last seen in Baker Saturday night
BAKER - Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old boy last seen Saturday night.
According to the Baker Police Department, 15-year-old Jamenson Anderson was last seen by his sibling around 9 p.m. Saturday.
Anderson is a Black male described as being 5'2" tall and weighing approximately 105–110 pounds. Officers say he was last seen wearing cartoon-themed shoes/slippers, black pants, a black hoodie and a gray Nike skull cap.
Trending News
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jamenson Anderson is urged to call Baker police at (225) 775-6000 ext. 1.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Speculation continues over what will happen to Spanish Town's Capitol Grocery
-
People flock to the River Center to prepare for the Spanish Town...
-
Volunteers working with BREC to preserve Bluebonnet Swamp, bringing native plants back...
-
2MAD - Cancer Services free cooking demo; Giving Quilt Sew Day
-
Neighbors in Glen Oaks area want permanent fix to 'eyesore' bridge riddled...