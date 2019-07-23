Police looking for man who tried to break into storage room near Garden District

BATON ROUGE - Police are trying to track down a would-be burglar who tried to get into a storage room in a Baton Rouge neighborhood earlier this month.

Surveillance cameras captured photos of the attempted break-in on Myrtle Avenue near Hearthstone Drive. The man was spotted just before 4 a.m. on July 2.

The suspect is a thin black male wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, light-colored shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (225)389-3824.