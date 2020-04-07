74°
Police looking for man who allegedly stole vehicle, fled from authorities

1 hour 57 minutes 57 seconds ago Tuesday, April 07 2020
IBERVILLE PARISH- Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of fleeing from a stolen vehicle Tuesday evening in Iberville Parish.

The suspect allegedly fled from the stolen vehicle on foot around 7 p.m. on April 7 in the Ramah/Grosse Tete area.

If you recognize the man in the picture below, please contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at (225) 754-8500 or 911.

