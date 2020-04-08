74°
Latest Weather Blog
Police looking for man who allegedly stole vehicle, fled from authorities
IBERVILLE PARISH- Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of fleeing from a stolen vehicle Tuesday evening in Iberville Parish.
The suspect allegedly fled from the stolen vehicle on foot around 7 p.m. on April 7 in the Ramah/Grosse Tete area.
If you recognize the man in the picture below, please contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at (225) 754-8500 or 911.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mike the Tiger now practicing social distancing after tiger tests positive with...
-
Additional assistance for workers affected by COVID-19 arriving soon from feds
-
Seamstresses team up to donate over 25,000 masks to those in need...
-
Baton Rouge pediatrician answers COVID-19 questions
-
FranU nursing students graduating early to help combat COVID-19