Police looking for man who allegedly shot at Baker officer during traffic stop

Editor's note: Police now say the photo released by the department Thursday morning does not show the suspect. Officials attributed the mistake to false information given by a witness, and it has been removed from this story.

BAKER - Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly opened fire on a police officer overnight.

The Baker Police Department says the attacked happened around 12:30 a.m after the officer pulled over the person's vehicle for a faulty taillight on Plank Road. The driver allegedly ran away and fired a shot at the officer.

Police say the officer was unharmed and did not return fire.

The man is wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, illegal use of a weapon, resisting a police officer with force or violence, and possession of a stolen firearm.