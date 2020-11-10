Police looking for man accused of racist attack on Southern University student-athlete

Photo released by BRPD

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating reports of an attack on a Southern student-athlete which the university believes was racially motivated.

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed it was looking into the assault which happened late Monday evening near the LSU lakes. Police said the attacker allegedly punched the victim in the chest and shouted a racial slur at her.

Southern's athletics department said it notified police of the incident Tuesday.

Statement from SU Athletic Director Roman Banks on Monday’s Incident. pic.twitter.com/G05iAjVts1 — Southern U. Sports (@SouthernUsports) November 10, 2020

Police have released a photo of the person allegedly involved in the attack and asked for assistance in identifying the individual.