Police looking for driver after deadly accident with bicyclist

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are searching for a driver after a deadly accident involving a bicyclist Saturday night.

Authorities say 66-year-old Paris Spears was riding his bike down Blount road when he was struck by a vehicle from behind. The unidentified driver fled the scene. Spears' body was found on the side of the road around 7:30 a.m.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact BRPD.