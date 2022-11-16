48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police looking for Baton Rouge teen who went missing last week

Wednesday, November 16 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl who disappeared nearly a week ago.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Angelique Renard was last seen Nov. 10 but did not say where she was last spotted. Renard is said to be 5'6" and weigh about 114 pounds. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at (225)389-2000.

