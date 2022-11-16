Missing Baton Rouge teen found safe

UPDATE: Police said Wednesday evening that Angelique Renard was found safe.

Read the original story below.

-----

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl who disappeared nearly a week ago.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Angelique Renard was last seen Nov. 10 but did not say where she was last spotted. Renard is said to be 5'6" and weigh about 114 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at (225)389-2000.