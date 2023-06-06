73°
Police looking for Baker woman who disappeared in March

Tuesday, June 06 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - Police are looking for a woman who vanished from her home in Baker months ago.

Family members told Baker Police that Anna Ellis, 57, disappeared after she stepped out of a home to smoke a cigarette on March 3. Police started investigating into her disappearance days later. 

Ellis' relatives are unsure whether she left on her own or if she was picked up. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at (225)775-6000 Ext 1. 

