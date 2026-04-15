Police looking for Baker mother who left six children alone in home with rat feces, warrant says

BAKER - Police are searching for a mother who allegedly left her six children at home alone, without food or a working toilet in a house full of rat feces.

According to an arrest warrant, Baker Police officers were called to 31-year-old Brianna Carpenter's home along Wilson Street on Sunday evening. Six children, ages 11, 10, 8, 6, 7 and 3, were in the house when officers arrived.

Officers spoke with the oldest juvenile, an 11-year-old, who said their mother was not home, but their neighbor was watching over them. Baker PD talked to the neighbor, who said the children were not under her care.

Police called Carpenter, who said she had just left work and was on the way home.

Inside Carpenter's home, officers said they found rat feces on the floor, furniture, cabinets and inside the refrigerator. The only food found in the house was either spoiled or had mold on it. Each mattress in the three bedrooms was soiled. Neither the toilet nor the bathtub worked.

Police say they called Carpenter 40 minutes after the initial phone call. She told officers she was not returning to the home because she didn't want to be arrested.

The Department of Children and Family Services was called to take three of the children, and three were taken in by family members.

Carpenter is wanted for four counts of child desertion, one for each child under the age of 10, and six counts of cruelty to juveniles.