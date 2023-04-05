86°
Police locked in standoff at shopping center along Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Police are locked in a standoff with a wanted suspect in a parking lot just off Florida Boulevard.
The situation first unfolded around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Florida Boulevard, sources said.
Witnesses told WBRZ that the standoff unfolded near a Walgreens. Photos showed the parking lot roped off by police.
No other details were immediately available.
WBRZ has reached out to the Baton Rouge Police for more information.
