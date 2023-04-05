86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police locked in standoff at shopping center along Florida Boulevard

Wednesday, April 05 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are locked in a standoff with a wanted suspect in a parking lot just off Florida Boulevard. 

The situation first unfolded around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Florida Boulevard, sources said.

Witnesses told WBRZ that the standoff unfolded near a Walgreens. Photos showed the parking lot roped off by police. 

No other details were immediately available. 

WBRZ has reached out to the Baton Rouge Police for more information. 

