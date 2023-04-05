83°
Suspect shot after lengthy standoff with Baton Rouge police

2 hours 14 minutes 25 seconds ago Wednesday, April 05 2023 Apr 5, 2023 April 05, 2023 4:37 PM April 05, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: Police said in a statement that Cameron Shorter, 27, was shot by police after a three-hour standoff. 

BRPD said Shorter stepped out of his car armed with a gun. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

No other details were released.

-----

BATON ROUGE - A person was taken away in an ambulance after a lengthy standoff with police in a shopping center just off Florida Boulevard. 

The situation first unfolded around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Florida Boulevard, sources said. Photos showed the parking lot roped off by police. 

Sometime after 5 p.m., witnesses reported hearing gunfire and then saw what appeared to be the suspect being loaded into an ambulance. Sources said the suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

Police said the suspect's original charges stem from a shooting that happened last month. 

This is a developing story. 

