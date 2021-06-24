83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police locate missing woman from Vidalia

5 hours 37 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, June 24 2021 Jun 24, 2021 June 24, 2021 11:00 AM June 24, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Maylene Hobbs

CONCORDIA PARISH - According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), a Vidalia woman with a medical condition who was reported missing has been found and is safe.

LSP issued a Silver Alert Thursday morning, around 10:15 a.m. and asked the public to be on the lookout for a missing 86-year-old woman named Maylene Craft Hobbs.

About an hour later, Hobbs was located and declared safe, police say.

Every year, thousands of people in the United States are reported as missing. 

Trending News

One source claims that in 2020 a decrease in missing person cases occurred in the U.S., as approximately 542,587 cases were reported that year. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days