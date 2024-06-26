81°
Police locate missing Hammond teen after asking for assistance
HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office located a missing 14-year-old girl Wednesday.
According to TPSO, the teen was last seen at her home Hammond Tuesday at 10 p.m. before being located Wednesday night.
