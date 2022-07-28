78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police launch homicide investigation after finding woman dead inside car on Highland Road

Thursday, July 28 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - Police have launched a homicide investigation after finding a woman's body inside a car on Highland Road Thursday evening.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the body was discovered around 6 p.m. inside a car at the intersection of Highland Road and Terrace Avenue. Officers confirmed they are investigating the woman's death as a homicide.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

