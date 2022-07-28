78°
Latest Weather Blog
Police launch homicide investigation after finding woman dead inside car on Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - Police have launched a homicide investigation after finding a woman's body inside a car on Highland Road Thursday evening.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the body was discovered around 6 p.m. inside a car at the intersection of Highland Road and Terrace Avenue. Officers confirmed they are investigating the woman's death as a homicide.
No more information was immediately available.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
CATS board unwilling to interview after Metro Council decision to investigate
-
LSU looking to the future after wrapping up Kirby Smith demolition
-
EBR City-Parish aggressively tackling blight, conducting new survey
-
Double-murderer serving life sentence could be released in 2 weeks
-
WBRZ report helped identify man suspected of exposing himself to Garden District...
Sports Video
-
Saints WR Michael Thomas activated from PUP list, practices on Wednesday
-
Sculptor on making Pete Maravich Statue
-
Former Southern safety Danny Johnson looking to make his mark in year...
-
Saints DT Malcolm Roach looking for a breakout year in 2022
-
Poll: LSU picked to finish 5th in SEC West