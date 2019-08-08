85°
Police: La. woman found with meth in genitalia claims it isn't hers
WEST MONROE, La. (AP) - Police in Louisiana say they found meth when they did a body cavity search on woman who claimed the drug wasn't hers and she didn't know how it got there.
The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Ashley Rolland of Galliano was arrested July 31 on a felony theft charge and possession of a controlled dangerous substance after a man she had been staying with for about a week complained she took about $5,000 off his dresser and left.
Authorities say a female correctional officer found, $6,233 along with "a clear plastic bag" of roughly 1 gram of methamphetamine in Rolland's vagina. Rolland said it wasn't hers and she didn't know where it came from.
Bond was set at $8,000. Jail records don't indicate if she has an attorney.
