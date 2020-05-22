73°
Police: Juvenile wounded during apparent shooting on Swan Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported shooting just north of Baton Rouge's Harding Boulevard early Friday morning.
Baton Rouge Police say the incident occurred within the 1700 block of Swan Avenue around 2:40 a.m.
When authorities arrived on scene, they found a juvenile suffering from an apparent gunshot wound that appeared to be non-life-threatening.
Officials say the injured youth was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police say their investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
