77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Juvenile wounded during apparent shooting on Swan Avenue

2 hours 3 minutes 19 seconds ago Friday, May 22 2020 May 22, 2020 May 22, 2020 6:03 AM May 22, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported shooting just north of Baton Rouge's Harding Boulevard early Friday morning.

Baton Rouge Police say the incident occurred within the 1700 block of Swan Avenue around 2:40 a.m.

When authorities arrived on scene, they found a juvenile suffering from an apparent gunshot wound that appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Officials say the injured youth was taken to an area hospital for treatment. 

Police say their investigation into the incident remains ongoing. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days