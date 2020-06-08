Police: Juvenile shot during robbery on Monroe Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Police say a Sunday afternoon shooting in north Baton Rouge left one juvenile with injuries.

According to The Advocate, Baton Rouge Police were dispatched to the 3100 block of Monroe Avenue around 1 p.m. where they discovered a youth who'd been shot in the hand during an attempted robbery.

BRPD representatives say the young person was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

At this time, no additional information has been released in connection with the incident. Should authorities provide further details, this article will be updated.