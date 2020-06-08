83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Juvenile shot during robbery on Monroe Avenue

6 hours 52 minutes 44 seconds ago Monday, June 08 2020 Jun 8, 2020 June 08, 2020 4:24 AM June 08, 2020 in News
Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police say a Sunday afternoon shooting in north Baton Rouge left one juvenile with injuries. 

According to The Advocate, Baton Rouge Police were dispatched to the 3100 block of Monroe Avenue around 1 p.m. where they discovered a youth who'd been shot in the hand during an attempted robbery.

BRPD representatives say the young person was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

At this time, no additional information has been released in connection with the incident. Should authorities provide further details, this article will be updated.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days