81°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: Iowa man allegedly shot wife with crossbow while she slept on couch
OTTUMWA, Iowa - A man was on the run from Iowa police for nine hours after allegedly shooting and trying to kill his sleeping wife with a crossbow.
Officials said George Dennison, 68, shot his wife Lillian at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Lillian was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries, but George fled the scene.
Shortly after 10 a.m. later that morning, George was taken into custody.
Trending News
He was charged with attempted murder and domestic abuse/assault. Authorities did not release any possible motives in the case.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trashed storefront left behind after car drives through Family Dollar early Thursday
-
Meeting about future of Capitol High brings more questions than answers
-
Fish Bayou flood control project wrapping up; Alligator Bayou Road soon to...
-
Comite Diversion completion date now at the end of 2025
-
United Way receives overwhelming amount of applicants for utility assistance
Sports Video
-
WATCH: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier talks to media about fall camp
-
WATCH: LSU QB Jayden Daniels talks fall camp
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan quitting football, not at practice Monday morning
-
Sports2's 1-on-1 with 5 star LSU commit Shelton Sampson
-
WATCH: 1-on-1 with recent LSU commit QB Rickie Collins