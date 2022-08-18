Police: Iowa man allegedly shot wife with crossbow while she slept on couch

OTTUMWA, Iowa - A man was on the run from Iowa police for nine hours after allegedly shooting and trying to kill his sleeping wife with a crossbow.

Officials said George Dennison, 68, shot his wife Lillian at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Lillian was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries, but George fled the scene.

Shortly after 10 a.m. later that morning, George was taken into custody.

He was charged with attempted murder and domestic abuse/assault. Authorities did not release any possible motives in the case.