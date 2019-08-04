Police involved in two pursuits Monday evening; one hits gas line

BATON ROUGE - Officers had to deal with two police pursuits that happened almost at the same time Monday night.

Suspects were apprehended in one, but remained on the loose as of this post in a second. The first chase happened in North Baton Rouge; the second happened in the Belaire area.

Officers set up a perimeter in the 800 block of Flannery Road for the suspect that has so far eluded authorities. A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department said a driver failed to stop when an officer tried to make a traffic stop. Witnesses said the special crime scene unit was on scene and officers in both uniform and plain clothes were there, too.

Details of a suspect have not been released.

Off Mohican, police were able to detain two people after the car they were chasing crashed into a building and hit the gas meter. The gas line leaked and the fire department responded until the issue was clear.

Police said they arrested Tramel Maten and Trevarion Jackson in connection with the chase and crash. Both will be booked into jail on illegal possession of stolen things, flight from an officer and possession of marijuana. Maten also faces aggravated criminal damage to property. Police said both men were also wanted for other crimes.

Attached pictue is from pursuit on Flannery.