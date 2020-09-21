Police involved in multiple hazing investigations at LSU

BATON ROUGE - LSU Police got two reports of alleged fraternity hazing hazing in two days, but investigators have since classified one of them as "unfounded."

The first was on Sept. 13, when police got an online complaint from the victim alleging what is only described in the initial police report as "criminal hazing" in Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. According to the LSU daily crime log, that case remains under investigation.

The second was reported Sept. 14, and involved Kappa Sigma fraternity. Its initial report described the incident as "a possible hazing allegation" active fraternity members and two new members. The crime log now lists this case as "unfounded." The report does not make clear how the case was first reported. It says only that detectives "became aware" of the allegation and that the person making the complaint was anonymous.