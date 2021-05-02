77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating Walmart parking lot shooting that injured one

4 hours 17 minutes 35 seconds ago Sunday, May 02 2021 May 2, 2021 May 02, 2021 3:12 PM May 02, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a Sunday afternoon shooting that injured one.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Highland Road. Authorities say the victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. One witness said the victim appeared to have been shot in the chest. 

Trending News

The investigation is ongoing. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days