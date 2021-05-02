77°
Police investigating Walmart parking lot shooting that injured one
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a Sunday afternoon shooting that injured one.
The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Highland Road. Authorities say the victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. One witness said the victim appeared to have been shot in the chest.
The investigation is ongoing.
