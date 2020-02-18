Police investigating video of intruders joyriding inside turfless Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE - A video showing men riding around in what appears to be a golf cart inside Tiger Stadium has drawn the attention of law enforcement.

The video was shared Monday night by the 'oldrowlsu' Instagram account. In the clip, at least two unidentified men can be seen and heard riding the cart around the dirt field inside LSU's football stadium.

A university spokesperson told WBRZ the campus police department is investigating the incident.

The school removed the turf from Tiger Stadium at the end of the 2019 season to make way for renovations. University officials previously said the new turf field is slated to be laid down in May.

The stadium has had a history of college-aged intruders breaking in after dark. In 2017, three separate break-ins were reported at the stadium in less than a month's time.