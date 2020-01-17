Police investigating two stabbings in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE - Officers are investigating after two victims were stabbed in two different locations in Baton Rouge Monday night.

The first incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. on N. 20th Street near Convention Street. BRPD says one victim was stabbed in the face.

The second stabbing occurred in the 1100 block of N. Ardenwood around the same time. There, police say one person was stabbed in the arm.

Sources say both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

There is currently no word on whether the two incidents are related.

This is a developing story. We will update it with more information as it becomes available.