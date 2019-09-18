Latest Weather Blog
Police investigating string of perversion: Three incidents of man pleasuring himself in front of people
BATON ROUGE- An investigation was launched after a man was allowed into the East Baton Rouge Parish Attorney's Office to check a record, and began pleasuring himself on an employee's desk.
The parish attorney's office is located on the ninth floor of the city hall building in downtown Baton Rouge.
Police said the man left quickly after the incident Friday and was not caught.
Freakishly, there are two other similar incidents under investigation, detectives said. The additional, similar moments occurred within the city of Baton Rouge. In the two other cases, a man was pleasuring himself near businesses but police have not said whether the three incidents are related.
"I spoke to the detectives, and they have heard of this happening in other places throughout Baton Rouge," Police Spokesman L'Jean McKneely said. "They aren't sure if it's the same guy, but they are pushing forward with the investigation."
The parish attorney's office confirmed an incident occurred last week, and security protocols were being reviewed, but would not elaborate.
Tuesday, the WBRZ Investigative Unit noticed a sign posted in front of the office that reads, "All visitors must present valid picture identification."
"We're hoping to get some video surveillance of this guy leaving the building, coming into the building," McKneely said. "We don't know what we are going to have but are looking for video and coming into contact with witnesses that might have seen something."
A number of sources said the man has been seen around city hall before.
