Police investigating stabbing at Baker food mart

BAKER - Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Monday night at a local food mart.

The incident was reported around 9:20 p.m. at Buffalo Food Mart on Groom Road in Baker.

Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn tells WBRZ the suspect and victim arrived at the food mart together and got into an altercation. The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim outside. When the victim ran inside the store for help, police say the suspect fled the scene in their vehicle.

The victim was taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

Chief Dunn says the pair was pulled over earlier in the day Monday for speeding. Police are still trying to locate the suspect at this time.

The stabbing remains under investigation.