Police investigating shots fired call after vehicle damaged on Napoleon St.

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an overnight shots fired call.

The incident was reported before 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of Napoleon Street. At the scene, police found a vehicle that was struck by gunfire.

A residence may have also been damaged.

No further details were provided. WBRZ has reached out for more information.

