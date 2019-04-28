82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police investigating shots fired at house on Cedarlane Avenue

BATON ROUGE- Police are investigating shooting on Cedarlane Avenue near Old Hammond.

Authorities received reports that a house was shot multiple times on 10420 Cedarlane around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

The shooting is under investigation.

