Police investigating shots fired at house on Cedarlane Avenue
BATON ROUGE- Police are investigating shooting on Cedarlane Avenue near Old Hammond.
Authorities received reports that a house was shot multiple times on 10420 Cedarlane around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
The shooting is under investigation.
