Police investigating shooting that left a 50 year old man dead

February 02, 2020 5:58 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Police are investigating the fatal shooting that left one man dead. 

Officials identified the man killed in the shooting to be 50-year-old Lester Kinchen. 

The incident happened in the 3900 block of Odell Street where Kinchen was found dead. Police say he suffered from multiple gunshot wounds around midnight Saturday. 

The motive and suspect are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information relative to this shooting death is urged to contact police. 

